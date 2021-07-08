Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. Pre-registration for the call is now open by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6059502. Participants will receive a toll-free dial-in number and a unique registrant ID to be used for immediate call access. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 6059502 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through August 14, 2021.