United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.



To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 9585551. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.