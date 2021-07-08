Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Jorma Jokela

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Jokela, Jorma Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Multitude SE LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Transaction date: 2021-07-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0012453835

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Unit price: 102 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 102 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Unit price: 99.5 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.5 PCT



