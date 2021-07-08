REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

Nyxoah Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering and Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 8, 2021, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the closing on July 7, 2021 of its initial public offering in the United States (the “Offering”) of 2,835,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$30 per share for total gross proceeds of US$85.1 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, Nyxoah announced today that the underwriters of the Offering have exercised their option to purchase additional shares in full. The option to purchase additional shares granted to the underwriters was for the purchase of up to an additional 425,250 new ordinary shares, at the public offering price of US$30 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. This exercise will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to US$97.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The closing of the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares is expected to occur on July 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler, Stifel and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Degroof Petercam acted as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on June 30, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.