checkAd

Nyxoah Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering and Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

REGULATED INFORMATION
INSIDE INFORMATION

Nyxoah Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering and Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 8, 2021, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the closing on July 7, 2021 of its initial public offering in the United States (the “Offering”) of 2,835,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$30 per share for total gross proceeds of US$85.1 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, Nyxoah announced today that the underwriters of the Offering have exercised their option to purchase additional shares in full. The option to purchase additional shares granted to the underwriters was for the purchase of up to an additional 425,250 new ordinary shares, at the public offering price of US$30 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. This exercise will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to US$97.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.   The closing of the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares is expected to occur on July 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler, Stifel and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Degroof Petercam acted as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on June 30, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nyxoah Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering and Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares REGULATED INFORMATIONINSIDE INFORMATION Nyxoah Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering and Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 8, 2021, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus