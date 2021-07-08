KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Robert McGibney has been elected Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2021. In this role, Mr. McGibney will be responsible for the Company’s operations in its West Coast and Southwest regions, as well as several of the Company’s key strategic functions, including architecture, design studio, national contracts and sustainability.

KB Home Names Robert McGibney as Co-Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Matthew Mandino, also Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will continue to have responsibility for the Company’s Central and Southeast regions. In addition, he will oversee KB Home’s marketing function, customer satisfaction initiatives, and financial services operations.

“I am pleased to announce Rob’s promotion, which will support our expanded scale to $6 billion in revenues anticipated for this year, upon which we expect to build as we position the Company for future growth,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rob joined KB Home over two decades ago and worked in many key areas within our Las Vegas division, across finance, land development, purchasing and operations, ultimately becoming its Division President in 2012. For the past three years, Rob has been a Regional President, overseeing numerous divisions in our West Coast and Southwest regions, working closely with each of his teams to drive execution and solid performance.”

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.