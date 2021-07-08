checkAd

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO, and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-236-2753 using the conference ID 3676158 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3193389/31D45D4F64571FF63BCB31CE90498085

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay July 16th after 3:00 p.m. ET until August 16th at 11:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-800-585-8367 using the conference ID 3676158.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With approximately $50 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the new S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list year after year. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Most recently, the bank added to these capabilities with the acquisition of AmeriHome Mortgage, a leading national business-to-business mortgage platform. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking brands and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Wertpapier


