checkAd

IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.07.2021, 22:55  |  31   |   |   

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Global design firm invests in world-leading
brand experience marketer

The global design and innovation company IDEO has chosen Detria Williamson as
its Chief Marketing Officer. Detria joined the leadership team in Spring 2021.
She is responsible for overseeing marketing and communications initiatives that
bring IDEO's purpose to life, and building on IDEO's unique approach to
innovation, problem solving, and creativity.

For more than 20 years, Williamson has demonstrated her credentials as a
high-calibre marketing champion. She has a proven record of developing
meaningful brand experiences for the world's top brands and has grown over $5B
in brand equity for clients across a variety of industries and categories,
including Microsoft, Discovery Channel, Emirates Airlines and AT&T.

As a marketing visionary, Williamson is credited with creating the ICX
(inclusive customer experience) approach, enabling visionary leaders to embrace
inclusivity as an end-to-end element of their business ecosystem. It integrates
how products are designed and how audiences and communities are shaped and
formed in order to create an inclusive experience. Internationally recognised in
her field, Williamson is the recipient of multiple Cannes, ProMax and Webby
awards and a sought-after public speaker.

Commenting on Williamson's appointment, Sandy Speicher, IDEO's CEO, said:
"Detria joins us at a time when design is expanding significantly. To help IDEO
create meaningful experiences for people, transform organizations to be more
future-fit, and evolve societal systems to better care for people and the
planet, we need a CMO with a global orientation and comfort with complexity.
Detria is that leader. She understands the different cultures IDEO works in
around the world, as well as the nuances driving those unique contexts. I'm
excited for Detria to bring her perspective and experiences to help us build the
next era of IDEO."

Detria added: "IDEO has been one of the most dynamic and innovative companies
over the past two decades and I'm thrilled to be joining Sandy and the IDEO
team. IDEO recognizes the opportunity to grow through new ways of connecting
with people and communities, and I look forward to bringing my expertise in
developing purpose-driven brands and international teams to the questions IDEO
and our partners are advancing in the world."

About IDEO:

IDEO is a global design company committed to creating positive impact through
human-centered design. We collaborate with our clients to tackle complex
challenges ranging from addressing climate change and building new ventures to
helping make organizations more creatively competitive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560361/Detria_Williamson_IDEO_CMO.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157104/4963794
OTS: IDEO



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Global design firm invests in world-leading brand experience marketer The global design and innovation company IDEO has chosen Detria Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer. Detria joined the leadership team in Spring 2021. She is responsible for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maschmeyers seed + speed, Gschwandtners 8eyes und der OÖ HightechFonds investieren in österreichisches HR-Startup TeamEcho: 1,3 Millionen Euro für eine bessere Arbeitswelt (FOTO)
Starinvestor Jim Rogers kritisiert US-Zentralbank
PMG Presse-Monitor acquires software developer X-CAGO (FOTO)
Usbekistan: Bildung als Schlüssel für wirtschaftliche Erfolge (FOTO)
EANS-News: AGRANA reaffirms positive outlook for 2021|22 financial year
All for One und SNP bauen Partnerschaft aus
Polyester Backsheet Film Finalist for Inter Solar Award 2021
U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Announces Levi Strauss & Co and Their Legacy Brands as New Members
Krise als Katalysator: Global planen 80% der Unternehmen eine Neuausrichtung und Transformation bis 2024
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Ergebnisse zur ...
Titel
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
PMG Presse-Monitor übernimmt Software-Entwickler X-CAGO (FOTO)
Starke Preisanstiege bei Baustoffen im Jahr 2021
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Paigo gewinnt renommierten Digital Leader Award
Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet würdigt Bau des Hüffer-Campus / Symbolischer erster ...
Die Vision der Türkei von der blauen Heimat wird auf dem maritimen Gipfel erzählt
Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) gründet Global Water & Climate Adaptation ...
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
Bewerbungsprozess neu gedacht: Finnischer Digital-Recruiter Jobilla löst den deutschen Fachkräftemangel (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:30 Uhr
00:16 Uhr
00:00 Uhr
00:00 Uhr
00:00 Uhr
00:00 Uhr
00:00 Uhr
08.07.21
08.07.21
08.07.21