IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Global design firm invests in world-leading

brand experience marketer



The global design and innovation company IDEO has chosen Detria Williamson as

its Chief Marketing Officer. Detria joined the leadership team in Spring 2021.

She is responsible for overseeing marketing and communications initiatives that

bring IDEO's purpose to life, and building on IDEO's unique approach to

innovation, problem solving, and creativity.



For more than 20 years, Williamson has demonstrated her credentials as a

high-calibre marketing champion. She has a proven record of developing

meaningful brand experiences for the world's top brands and has grown over $5B

in brand equity for clients across a variety of industries and categories,

including Microsoft, Discovery Channel, Emirates Airlines and AT&T.





As a marketing visionary, Williamson is credited with creating the ICX(inclusive customer experience) approach, enabling visionary leaders to embraceinclusivity as an end-to-end element of their business ecosystem. It integrateshow products are designed and how audiences and communities are shaped andformed in order to create an inclusive experience. Internationally recognised inher field, Williamson is the recipient of multiple Cannes, ProMax and Webbyawards and a sought-after public speaker.Commenting on Williamson's appointment, Sandy Speicher, IDEO's CEO, said:"Detria joins us at a time when design is expanding significantly. To help IDEOcreate meaningful experiences for people, transform organizations to be morefuture-fit, and evolve societal systems to better care for people and theplanet, we need a CMO with a global orientation and comfort with complexity.Detria is that leader. She understands the different cultures IDEO works inaround the world, as well as the nuances driving those unique contexts. I'mexcited for Detria to bring her perspective and experiences to help us build thenext era of IDEO."Detria added: "IDEO has been one of the most dynamic and innovative companiesover the past two decades and I'm thrilled to be joining Sandy and the IDEOteam. IDEO recognizes the opportunity to grow through new ways of connectingwith people and communities, and I look forward to bringing my expertise indeveloping purpose-driven brands and international teams to the questions IDEOand our partners are advancing in the world."About IDEO:IDEO is a global design company committed to creating positive impact throughhuman-centered design. We collaborate with our clients to tackle complexchallenges ranging from addressing climate change and building new ventures tohelping make organizations more creatively competitive.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560361/Detria_Williamson_IDEO_CMO.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157104/4963794OTS: IDEO