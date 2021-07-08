checkAd

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND

08.07.2021 / 22:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND

08 July 2021

Grand City Properties (the "Company") announces the publication of the subscription ratio 27.38 : 1 and subscription price €19.16 for the Scrip Dividend on its website.

Please find further information under the following link to the website:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting ...

About the Company

The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
L-1251 Luxemburg
T: +352 28 77 87 86
E: info@grandcity.lu
www.grandcityproperties.com

Press Contact:
Katrin Petersen
Grand City Properties S.A.
T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218

Wertpapier


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

