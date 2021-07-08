checkAd

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CNA Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 23:00  |  43   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) [NYSE: CNA], collectively known as CNA Insurance Companies (CNA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) and all existing Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of CNAF. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of the members of Western Surety Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All above named companies are headquartered in Chicago, IL. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of CNA, which is considered the lead rating unit in the CNAF enterprise, reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also acknowledge the historical financial support provided by CNA’s ultimate parent, Loews Corporation.

The ratings of the CNA Insurance Companies – whose lead member is Continental Casualty Company – recognize the excellent level of risk-adjusted capitalization the company maintains, the group’s consistently profitable operating results, and its firmly established position as a leading U.S. writer of commercial and specialty lines. In addition, the ratings recognize CNA’s favorable operating platform, which demonstrates considerable geographic and product line scope, strong service capabilities and diversified distribution channel with well-established agency relationships. The group’s specialty insurance segment remains the primary engine of profitability and internal capital generation, while commercial insurance operations have steadily improved through significant underwriting and expense management initiatives. The ratings also consider the group’s continued focus on ERM and acknowledge the historical financial support provided by the Loews Corporation.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the intermittent adverse impact of CNA’s discontinued long-term care program that continues to serve as a drag on CNAF’s overall profitability, and exposes its surplus and risk-adjusted capitalization to significant potential volatility. Additionally, occasional catastrophe losses may impact underwriting margins over the near term. CNA’s was exposed to a cyber-related intrusion in 1Q/2021, but AM Best expects that the overall impact of the intrusion will remain modest, both operationally and financially.

