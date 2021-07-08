AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CNA Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) [NYSE: CNA], collectively known as CNA Insurance Companies (CNA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) and all existing Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of CNAF. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of the members of Western Surety Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All above named companies are headquartered in Chicago, IL. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of CNA, which is considered the lead rating unit in the CNAF enterprise, reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also acknowledge the historical financial support provided by CNA’s ultimate parent, Loews Corporation.