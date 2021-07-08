Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 5

checkAd

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.

What:

Carvana Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10158395#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Wertpapier


