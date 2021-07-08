Introducing the 2022 Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV

The 25 LSV is the 25-foot flagship of the popular Luxury Sport V-Drive (LSV) line. Being the largest in the LSV family, it offers the most interior space, storage capacity and ballast, as well as unbelievable wakes and waves. The 25 LSV is all new for 2022 from start to finish and is anything but standard with sharp new body lines and a higher freeboard for increased storage and ballast capacity as well as a drier ride on choppy days. Along with that increased ballast capacity comes standard fast-fill-and fast-drain L-shaped rear ballast tanks that will be full before you can gear up. And with more ballast, the 25 LSV’s legendary wakes and waves are better than ever. Even with its 25-foot size, the new hull on the 25 LSV handles as agile as boats two or three feet smaller thanks to its weight-balanced design and two tracking fins.

LOUDON, Tenn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2022 Malibu Boats (Nasdaq: MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboat sales, has introduced the all-new Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV, the newest model in the world’s best-selling towboat family.

Perhaps the most noticeable design feature, the all-new transom seat loungers feature extendable back and leg rests for a true luxury experience at your favorite cove or sandbar. The experience can be customized for individual control over the leg and back rests for ultimate flexibility.

Following customer demand, the new 25 LSV has a Soft Grip padded transom walk-through from the lounge to the swim platform with small steps that take accessibility to a whole new level for children and tired knees. Another accessibility innovation comes in the form of available flip-down interior steps that make it easier to enter the boat from either side.

Versatility is a key design feature incorporated into Malibu Boats, and the new 25 LSV is a shining example with a rear pylon that sits recessed when it’s not needed, but easily pulls up and locks for a quick towable or ski session.

“Taking the number-one-selling 25-foot boat in the industry and revolutionizing it is no easy feat,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc.” Many people already know and love the 25 LSV so we wanted to make sure we kept the iconic feel while bringing our boaters something with more luxury, world-class performance and unmatched versatility. Thanks to the industry’s best engineers and design team, Malibu brings you the new standard for a 25-foot watersports boat.”