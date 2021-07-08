checkAd

GTEC to Rebrand as Avant Brands and Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

Kelowna, BC, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (the “Company”, “GTEC” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and list its common shares and warrants expiring on March 30, 2024 on the TSX. Trading will commence on July 12, 2021. Concurrent with the graduation to the TSX, the Company also expects to change its name to “Avant Brands Inc.”

Graduating to the TSX highlights our growth and ability to execute. Since 2017, we have demonstrated our commitment to providing industry-leading, innovative products while never compromising the quality or consistency that we are known for,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of the Company. “We believe that a TSX listing recognizes our strong commitment to corporate governance and provides us with exposure to a broad new investor base that will enhance the liquidity of our common shares and warrants.

GTEC is expected to rebrand to Avant Brands Inc (“Avant Brands”) at market open on July 12, 2021. Management believes that the rebrand will further align and strengthen the Company's identity as it continues its pursuit to be a North American leader in handcrafted and highly sought-after cannabis brands. The Avant Brands website is anticipated to be live at www.avantbrands.ca when markets open on July 12, 2021.

In connection with the rebranding, the Company’s common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX under the trading symbols “AVNT” and “AVNT.W”, respectively, effective at the opening of the markets on July 12, 2021. In conjunction with listing on TSX, the common shares and warrants will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV effective upon commencement of trading on the TSX.

The Toronto Stock Exchange is the largest and most senior exchange in Canada, third largest in North America after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq and the tenth largest in the world according to Statista Research. Founded in 1861, the TSX is Canada's premier stock exchange with more than 1,500 listed companies and is home to Canada’s largest corporations. The TSX maintains the highest standards in Canada, in terms of listing, reporting, and governance requirements.
