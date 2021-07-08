GTEC to Rebrand as Avant Brands and Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

Kelowna, BC, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (the “Company”, “GTEC” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and list its common shares and warrants expiring on March 30, 2024 on the TSX. Trading will commence on July 12, 2021. Concurrent with the graduation to the TSX, the Company also expects to change its name to “Avant Brands Inc.”



“Graduating to the TSX highlights our growth and ability to execute. Since 2017, we have demonstrated our commitment to providing industry-leading, innovative products while never compromising the quality or consistency that we are known for,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of the Company. “We believe that a TSX listing recognizes our strong commitment to corporate governance and provides us with exposure to a broad new investor base that will enhance the liquidity of our common shares and warrants.”



