Dundee Precious Metals Achieves Record Gold Production; Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results

“We achieved a new record for gold production in the second quarter as a result of strong performance from our mining operations,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong gold production, combined with solid smelter performance in Q2, positions us well to achieve our 2021 guidance at each of our operations.”

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced strong preliminary production results from both of its mines and the smelter for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 are provided in the table below:

Ore

processed Metals contained in

concentrate produced Payable metals in

concentrate sold Complex

concentrate smelted (Kt) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) (Kt) Q2 2021 Chelopech 535,575 52,600 10.0 39,200 9.5 - Ada Tepe 207,034 32,500 - 31,200 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 59,600 Consolidated 742,610 85,100 10.0 70,400 9.5 59,600 YTD 2021 Chelopech 1,079,178 89,500 17.2 74,800 16.7 Ada Tepe 425,689 65,900 - 64,200 - Tsumeb - - - - - 82,600 Consolidated 1,504,866 155,400 17.2 139,000 16.7 82,600 2021 full-year guidance(1) 2,925 – 3,125 271 – 317 34 – 39 243 – 285 31 – 36 200 – 220

(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, issued on May 5, 2021 and available at www.sedar.com and at www.dundeeprecious.com



Chelopech produced 52,600 ounces of gold and 10.0 million pounds of copper during the second quarter. Gold production, which increased significantly compared with the first quarter, was higher than expected as a result of mining higher grade zones and improved recoveries. Payable metals in concentrate sold for Chelopech also increased during the quarter, reflecting higher overall production, partially offset by the timing of pyrite concentrate shipments related to higher than anticipated production in the second half of June.

Ada Tepe continued to deliver strong gold production, producing 32,500 gold ounces in the second quarter, which was in line with the mine plan.

The Tsumeb smelter delivered solid performance during the second quarter, processing 59,600 tonnes of complex concentrate, an increase compared with the first quarter following the completion of the planned Ausmelt furnace maintenance in March.

With strong performance in the first half of the year, the Company is on track to meet its previously issued guidance for 2021 at each of its operations.

Dividend

As previously announced in May 2021, and in line with its disciplined capital allocation framework, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.03 per share on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

The Company plans to release its second quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The news release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com .

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9 AM EDT, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call 15 minutes before its scheduled start time or to join via the audio webcast to reduce hold time in advance of the call.

The call-in numbers and webcast details are as follows:

Date and Time Friday, July 30, 2020

9AM EDT Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4xh46g4h Telephone dial-in



Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-844-402-0878

International: +1-478-219-0512

Passcode: 8784570 Replay

(available for 7 days following the call) Toll-Free (Canada and US): 1-855-859-2056

International: +1-404-537-3406

Passcode 8784570

Technical Information

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, B.Sc. (Applied Geology), Corporate Mineral Resource Manager of DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and not independent of the Company.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and growth together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

