Triumph Bancorp Announces Schedule for 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Upon filing, the financial results will be available on the Company’s website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations portal.

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, Bryce Fowler, CFO, and Todd Ritterbusch, CLO, will review the financial results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk210722.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services through its banking subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.

Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
lwyse@tbkbank.com
214-365-6936

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tbkbank.com
214-365-6930





