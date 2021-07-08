checkAd

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ACAM, LOTZ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 23:21  |  27   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (NASDAQ: ACAM), now known as CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz”) (NASDAQ: LOTZ), breached their fiduciary duties to Acamar Partners and its shareholders. If you were an Acamar Partners shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Acamar Partners’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Acamar Partners in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Acamar Partners shareholders, and whether Acamar Partners’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On October 21, 2020, Acamar Partners executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to CarLotz, with a December 21, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On January 21, 2021, the merger transaction closed, with CarLotz continuing as the successor entity.

On May 10, 2021, CarLotz reported the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. CarLotz reported a per-share loss of $0.15, missing the consensus earnings estimate of $0.01. Following this news, CarLotz’s stock price fell, closing down 14.44% on May 11, 2021.

Then on May 26, 2021, CarLotz revealed that the Company’s profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner had paused consignments. The sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced in the Company’s first quarter. Following this news, CarLotz’s stock price fell, closing down over 13% on May 26, 2021.

What You Can Do

If you were an Acamar Partners shareholder, you may have legal claims against Acamar Partners’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CarLotz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ACAM, LOTZ Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (NASDAQ: ACAM), now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste