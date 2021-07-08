OMNIQ Corp Announces Closing of Private Placement of Unregistered Common Stock and Acquisition of 51% of Dangot Computers

Consolidated OMNIQ and Dangot pro forma revenue for fiscal year 2020 amounts to approximately $91M.

Dangot Computers Ltd (Dangot) is an Israeli based leader in providing innovative technologies including: frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for the retail, fast food and parking markets; integrated work stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests; robotics for smart warehouses; point of sales, self-check in management, and other state of the art solutions.

Dangot’s Revenue for 2020 was approximately $35M, with attractive gross margins and Profit before Taxes of approximately $2M.

Strong and diversified customer base including hospitals, logistic centers, supermarkets, manufacturing plants, retail chains, restaurants, municipalities, and government agencies.

Dangot’s influence with early adopter customers including multiple AI pilots offers a very attractive opportunity to accelerate adoption of OMNIQ’s proprietary AI solutions to automate the supply chain and operations.

OMNIQ’s Fortune 500 customers provide a significant potential new market for Dangot’s innovative solutions, focused, among others, on the Food & Drug, Medical, Retail and the Transportation & Logistics, markets.

OMNIQ paid $7.6M for a 51% equity interest in Dangot with a one-year option to acquire the remaining 49% at the same valuation.

OMNIQ believes the closing of both transactions will accelerate its path to up-listing to a national stock exchange in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (OMNIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Machine Vision solutions, announced the closing of its private placement resulting in gross proceeds to OMNIQ of approximately $13.8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, and its previously announced acquisition of 51% of Dangot Computers Ltd. (“Dangot”), a leader in providing state of the art technology enabling frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for retail, fast food and parking, integrated working stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests, robotics for smart warehouses, point of sales and other innovative solutions.