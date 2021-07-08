checkAd

OMNIQ Corp Announces Closing of Private Placement of Unregistered Common Stock and Acquisition of 51% of Dangot Computers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 23:23  |  44   |   |   

  • Consolidated OMNIQ and Dangot pro forma revenue for fiscal year 2020 amounts to approximately $91M.
  • Dangot Computers Ltd (Dangot) is an Israeli based leader in providing innovative technologies including: frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for the retail, fast food and parking markets; integrated work stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests; robotics for smart warehouses; point of sales, self-check in management, and other state of the art solutions.
  • Dangot’s Revenue for 2020 was approximately $35M, with attractive gross margins and Profit before Taxes of approximately $2M.
  • Strong and diversified customer base including hospitals, logistic centers, supermarkets, manufacturing plants, retail chains, restaurants, municipalities, and government agencies.
  • Dangot’s influence with early adopter customers including multiple AI pilots offers a very attractive opportunity to accelerate adoption of OMNIQ’s proprietary AI solutions to automate the supply chain and operations.
  • OMNIQ’s Fortune 500 customers provide a significant potential new market for Dangot’s innovative solutions, focused, among others, on the Food & Drug, Medical, Retail and the Transportation & Logistics, markets.
  • OMNIQ paid $7.6M for a 51% equity interest in Dangot with a one-year option to acquire the remaining 49% at the same valuation.
  • OMNIQ believes the closing of both transactions will accelerate its path to up-listing to a national stock exchange in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (OMNIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Machine Vision solutions, announced the closing of its private placement resulting in gross proceeds to OMNIQ of approximately $13.8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, and its previously announced acquisition of 51% of Dangot Computers Ltd. (“Dangot”), a leader in providing state of the art technology enabling frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for retail, fast food and parking, integrated working stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests, robotics for smart warehouses, point of sales and other innovative solutions.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OMNIQ Corp Announces Closing of Private Placement of Unregistered Common Stock and Acquisition of 51% of Dangot Computers Consolidated OMNIQ and Dangot pro forma revenue for fiscal year 2020 amounts to approximately $91M.Dangot Computers Ltd (Dangot) is an Israeli based leader in providing innovative technologies including: frictionless automated order processing & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus