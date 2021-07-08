checkAd

MCI Onehealth Announces Appointment of Saleema Khimji as Chief Innovation Officer

Appointment of Chief Innovation Officer will accelerate new growth and advancements in patient health impact

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, has appointed Saleema Khimji as Chief Innovation Officer.

“Saleema’s appointment is the latest achievement in MCI’s aggressive track record of tangible innovation. Since the launch of MCI’s IPO in January 2021, Saleema has worked with MCI to define and shape its innovation strategy and help build the MCI ecosystem. I am thrilled that she has agreed to come onboard as our Chief Innovation Officer and to be part of our leadership team,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MD and CEO of MCI.

To date, MCI has acquired or partnered with: North America’s most advanced rare and specialty disease clinical intelligence platform; a Canadian-leading personalized and regenerative health provider with a genetics laboratory and executive health service; a leading edge genomic data and stem cell technology company who’s services are now available in MCI’s clinics; and a precision medicine company that is transforming genetic and clinical data into new insights for diagnosis and advanced therapeutics. Additionally, MCI has created novel service offerings for its more than 400 corporate clients; pioneered virtual connection to patients’ doctors through MCI Connect, MCI’s online patient experience platform; and, most recently, qualified for a federal innovation grant to fund initiatives in artificial intelligence (“AI”).

“MCI Onehealth exists to provide better patient outcomes through applied innovation – in processes, care pathways, health technology, clinical discoveries and in the mindset of the integrated care team that includes the patient at its center. With the seasoned and purpose-driven champion of innovation that we have in Saleema, disciplined, creative, meaningful innovation across all MCI business units and external collaborations will be amplified. Saleema’s proven expertise and experience in leading large-scale, complex and innovative projects around the globe will bring MCI to the forefront of cutting-edge innovation within the industry and undoubtedly influence the MCI Onehealth brand in the market, helping draw diverse, creative talent and partners to support our mission,” said Dobranowski.

