Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a Progressive Resident Care Strategy

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the deployment of its Connected Health Kit at Wellness …

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the deployment of its Connected Health Kit at Wellness Suites Developments. The initiative incorporates remote patient monitoring as part of an overarching wellness initiative within the 97-suite luxury, wellness-themed condominium development aimed at sophisticated baby boomers age 65+.

 

Cloud DX is experiencing continued business momentum as healthcare providers increasingly turn to remote patient monitoring as part of their rapidly maturing virtual care strategies. In recent weeks the company has announced several contracts or contract extensions that represent a collective exposure to more than 30,000 patients across the US and Canada. For access to these past releases visit: https://ir.clouddx.com/news-and-media/news/default.aspx.

Niagara Falls-based Wellness Suites Developments, led by Dr. Nick Vaccaro, combines luxury living with a 5,500 square foot functional medicine and research centre located on site, staffed by functional medicine doctors, family practitioners, doctors of chiropractic, physiotherapists, and massage therapists. An on-staff kinesiologist will oversee SeniorFit and Heart Strong programs under the supervision of researchers from Brock University.

Cloud DX's Connected Health platform enhances Wellness Suites' model of care with automated remote patient monitoring, allowing residents to self-monitor their vital signs with data continuously flowing back to the clinical care team. Up to 40 Connected Health Kits will be deployed to residents through the Wellness Suites onsite clinic.

“Our goal is to provide residents of Wellness Suites with a superior healthcare baseline and the highest standard of care, enabled by state-of-the-art technology. Cloud DX Connected Health will allow us to deliver that level of sophisticated, cutting-edge personalized healthcare,” says Dr. Nick Vaccaro.

Wellness Suites expects its residence to be at full capacity, its clinic to be fully up and operating and Cloud DX's Connected Health Kits deployed by September 2021.

About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
22.06.21