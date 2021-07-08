checkAd

Aehr Receives $2.9 Million Follow-On Order for FOX-XP System and Multiple WaferPak Contactors for Production Test and Burn-In of Silicon Carbide Devices

globenewswire
08.07.2021   

FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak Contactors from its lead silicon carbide customer to provide additional capacity for production test and burn-in of the customer’s line of silicon carbide devices. This system is expected to ship during Aehr’s current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021.

This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and is using Aehr’s FOX-XP system’s unique test and burn-in capabilities to ensure the highest device quality for high volume production burn-in and infant mortality screening of silicon carbide devices at wafer level for electric vehicle power modules. The FOX-XP system is configured to test eighteen silicon carbide wafers in parallel while contacting and testing 100% of the devices on each wafer. 

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this additional follow-on order from our lead silicon carbide customer for another FOX-XP system and multiple WaferPaks, reflecting their increased test capacity needs as they ramp to high volume wafer level production test of silicon carbide modules for an electric vehicle application. The electric vehicle market is about to see incredible growth, and we expect this customer will order a significant number of FOX systems, WaferPaks and related consumables that they have forecasted to purchase from Aehr over the next several years.

“Silicon carbide continues to be promising as a key growth driver for Aehr, and we anticipate that silicon carbide wafer level burn-in will become the industry standard for low cost and 100% traceability for burn-in and reliability screening. The power semiconductor market for electric vehicles is expected to triple between 2020 and 2026, growing at a 25.7% CAGR to $5.6 billion, according to a March 2021 report from Yole Développement research. In addition, a July 2020 report from Deloitte forecasts total EV sales will grow from 2.5 million in 2020 to 11.2 million in 2025, a CAGR of 29%, before reaching 31.1 million by 2030 and securing approximately 32% of the total market share for new car sales.”

