Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

DELSON, Quebec, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $14.0 million or $1.63 per share compared to a net income of $3.4 million or $0.40 per share a year ago. Sales for the three months ended May 31, 2021 were $185.5 million compared to $103.8 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 90% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 13% and export sales increased 7%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $9.0 million.

For the six months ended May 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income of $17.7 million or $2.07 per share compared to a net income of $1.3 million or $0.16 per share a year ago. Sales were $305.0 million compared to $192.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 67% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 10% and export sales increased 16% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $9.1 million.