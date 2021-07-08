Imperial Provides Additional Details Regarding Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) is providing additional details of the Rights Offering completed June 25, 2021.



To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering. Existing insiders acquired an aggregate of 5,834,477 shares pursuant to the Basic Subscription Privilege and 1,453,337 shares pursuant to the Additional Subscription Privilege.