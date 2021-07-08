Old National to announce second-quarter 2021 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) will release details of its financial results for the second-quarter 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (Central), 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company’s financial outlook.



The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National’s website prior to the beginning of the conference call. The webcast will be archived for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (877) 660-9071 or (International) (929) 517-9523, Conference I.D. 7447647. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. (Central) on July 20 through August 3. To access the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056, Conference I.D. 7447647.