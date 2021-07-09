VIZIO Holding Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that it will issue financial results after the market close on August 4, 2021 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time following the release of its results.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com/events. Following the live audio webcast, a playback will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.