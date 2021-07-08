Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road Area of Plano, Texas

Lakeside Market is adjacent to new H-E-B flagship store due to open in Fall 2022

HOUSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (or “Whitestone” or the "Company") (NYSE:WSR) today announced that it has acquired Lakeside Market, a 163,000 square-foot open-air shopping center, located at 5809 Preston Road in Plano, Texas, adjacent to the new H-E-B flagship-format grocery store, which is under construction and targeted to open in Fall 2022. Lakeside Market is Whitestone’s ninth property acquisition in its Dallas-Ft. Worth market, bringing its total leasable area in the region to approximately 831,000 square feet. This acquisition is projected to generate revenues of $2.3 million for the remainder of 2021 and $5.2 million for full year 2022.



Lakeside Market is located in the nationally recognized Platinum Corridor. According to the Dallas Business Journal, Lakeside Market is in one of Dallas’ “wealthiest zip codes”. Per Esri, the area within a 5- to 10-minute drive time of Lakeside Market has an average household income of $100,147, a median home value of $359,962, and a current population of 122,041, a 25% increase since 2000. The property currently is 80.5% occupied and faces traffic volume of 53,822 vehicles per day on Preston Road.

Lakeside Market is approved to add additional leasable square footage, which creates operational efficiencies for the Company’s existing Dallas regional management team. The center is a true “live, work, play” destination with long-standing, award-winning, predominantly eCommerce-resistant tenants who have deep roots in the community and provide a diverse range of essential goods and services and entertainment for the center’s neighboring communities.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have acquired this exceptional property, as it launches the re-activation of our strategic growth plan and meets our criteria for core markets, strategy, strengths, and attributes,” said Whitestone’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Mastandrea. “The addition of Lakeside Market to our portfolio of community-focused lifestyle properties will be our first acquisition since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Lakeside Market will immediately contribute to our long-term goals of improved G&A as a Percentage of Revenue and lower Debt to EBITDAre Leverage. We see strong value-add opportunity with the property’s additional pad sites entitled for development, lease-up potential and built-in lease escalators.”