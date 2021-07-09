Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results on July 28, 2021

checkAd

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 27, 2021 after the market close, file its 10Q with the financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021 with EDGAR and host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer and Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2361/42039.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: 877-545-0320
Participant International: 973-528-0016
Entry Code: 758194

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:
Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.GoldResourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654831/Gold-Resource-Corporation-to-Hold-Co ...

