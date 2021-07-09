AngioDynamics Announces Details for Investor & Technology Day on July 13, 2021

The event, to be held virtually, will include presentations from AngioDynamics’ executive leadership team. The Company will provide a detailed overview of its growth strategy and key technology platforms, as well as its financial goals and capital allocation strategy.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it will host its Investor & Technology Day on Tuesday, July 13, from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, which will include a question-and-answer session.

All interested parties may register for the event at the Investor & Technology Day webcast link, which is available on the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com under “Events & Presentations.”

To participate via telephone, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13720741.

A live webcast of the Investor & Technology Day presentation and related materials will be available on the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com under “Events & Presentations.” The webcast replay will be archived on the same site shortly after the end of the event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

