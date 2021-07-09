checkAd

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 00:43  |  36   |   |   

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q2 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3792844. Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 3792844. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 3792844. The recording will be available through November 8, 2021.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute around 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.



Nutrien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
RBC stuft Nutrien auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.06.21
BERENBERG belässt Nutrien auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
25.06.21
22.06.21
21.06.21
16.06.21
09.06.21
Nutrien Unveils Portfolio Approach to Carbon Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten