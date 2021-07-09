TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited (“Archer Cathro”) to oversee the Phase 1 work program on its 100%-owned 5,690 hectare Plata Silver Property (“Plata”) located in east-central Yukon. Archer Cathro is the established leader in Yukon mineral discoveries.



The Plata Silver Property lies within the Tintina Gold Belt and displays a number of similarities to the world-class Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.