checkAd

Honey Badger Silver Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 00:39  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited (“Archer Cathro”) to oversee the Phase 1 work program on its 100%-owned 5,690 hectare Plata Silver Property (“Plata”) located in east-central Yukon. Archer Cathro is the established leader in Yukon mineral discoveries.

The Plata Silver Property lies within the Tintina Gold Belt and displays a number of similarities to the world-class Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.

Plata Property Highlights:

  • Historic surface trenching and shallow drilling has identified thirty-two (32) known mineralized zones, comprising high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc-bearing veins and stockwork zones;
  • Several areas of the property were mined historically for high-grade silver and yielded 9,020 kg (290,000 oz) of silver from a reported 2,041 tonnes of hand sorted material, equivalent to a recovered silver grade of approximately 4,420 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.

Historic drilling to date has demonstrated potential for continuous mineralization over a strike length of nearly 800 metres at the Aho Zone (Figure 1). This zone is a semi-continuous mineralized system developed within the plane of the Plata Thrust Fault that extends intermittently over a total strike length of 800 metres and to a maximum of 580 metres downdip and remains open to extension along strike and downdip.

About the Plata Silver Property

Historic exploration at the Plata Silver Property from 1969 to 2011 identified thirty-two (32) known mineralized zones, extending over a 2.5 kilometre area, hosting narrow high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc-bearing veins and stockworks. Mineralization at Plata is believed to be associated with hydrothermal fluids related to the Tombstone intrusive suite and bears similarities to the prolific Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five (35) vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Honey Badger Silver Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited (“Archer Cathro”) to oversee the Phase 1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Vista Gold Corp. Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $13.5 Million
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus