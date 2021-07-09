checkAd

Vaniam Group LLC announces European and International expansion with addition of new global agency, Vaniam Group Global Ltd

Dr. Louise Verrall appointed to lead Vaniam Group Global Ltd as Head of Europe & International

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group LLC today announced the establishment of Vaniam Group Global Ltd, expanding the company's strategic healthcare communications network footprint into Europe and around the world. Based in the United Kingdom, Vaniam Group Global Ltd is the company's strategically anchored global agency, serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients in Europe and other key international markets; its focus is on providing healthcare solutions to companies developing oncology and hematology therapeutics across the world. Vaniam Group Global Ltd has appointed Louise Verrall, MSc, DPhil, as Head of Europe and International.

Vaniam Group Global Ltd

Vaniam Group LLC's expansion into the international market is supported by the company's "virtual-by-design" model, harnessing the talent and expertise of team members without geographic or time-zone constraints. "Vaniam Group Global allows us to tap into the incredible healthcare communications talent in the United Kingdom and beyond," said Deanna van Gestel, CEO and Founder of Vaniam Group LLC. "At the same time, we hope to expand our extensive oncology expertise and deep relationships with international academic thought leaders to better serve our existing global-market clients and build new client partnerships." 

"The foundation of any new venture is finding the right person to build around, and I could
not be more thrilled to welcome Louise to Vaniam Group as the leader of our strategic global expansion," said Zack Lentz, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Vaniam Group LLC, of Dr. Verrall. "Louise brings an extraordinary blend of business acumen and passion for people and purpose that not only aligns with our culture, but will make an immediate impact for our clients as well."

Dr. Verrall holds an MSc and DPhil from the University of Oxford and was awarded Communiqué Emerging Leader in Healthcare in 2016. She has a track record of building high-performing teams aligned behind a clear vision and authentic culture, and partnering with healthcare clients to create strategic, innovative, and industry-recognized solutions. She joined Vaniam Group LLC in alignment with the company's "For Purpose" business model, with social responsibility goals woven into the DNA of the business.

"I am thrilled to join Vaniam Group Global as Head of Europe and International to expand the company's For Purpose business model overseas," said Dr. Verrall. "I am building a team that will strengthen Vaniam Group's ability to provide strategic healthcare solutions to oncology
and hematology clients worldwide and aligns behind Vaniam's For Purpose business model committing to societal, community, and environmental benefit."

Vaniam Group Global Ltd is currently hiring for several key positions to drive medical and scientific advances through clinical development, scientific exchange, and commercialization initiatives.

About Vaniam Group LLC

Vaniam Group LLC is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of strategic healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping clients realize the potential of their oncology and hematology compounds and dedicated to the healthcare community and equitable clinical care in this space.

Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. Vaniam Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its list of  Best Workplaces in 2021, and as one of the top 5000 fastest growing companies in 2020. Vaniam Group is a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and certified Evergreen business committed to making a long-term difference in the world and measuring success based on how well they achieve their purpose. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557733/Vaniam_Group_Global_Logo.jpg




