The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Grant representing Canada has been named the world's best bartender for 2021 at the first-ever fully virtual World Class Global Final.

Over five days, James and 49 other extraordinary bartenders were streamed live from their home countries as they virtually competed against each other in a series of unique challenges that tested their skills, creativity and showmanship.

James said: "I can't believe I've won! All the bartenders were incredible and to be chosen as this year's winner, after the year we've all had is unbelievable. When I started my journey in bartending I never thought it would lead me here. I was simply inspired by the community and creativity of everyone around me, it was infectious and soon I had fallen in love with the craft and opportunities. It gave me the drive and determination to seek out the best in the business to learn from and that's what got me here today. I want to thank all those who have been part of that journey and now I want to inspire up and coming bartenders to find a career and a creative outlet in the extraordinary world of bartending."

A virtual competition didn't mean the challenges were any less ambitious with the finalists tasked to create a Johnnie Walker highball that reflected the flavours and culture of their home city; host a masterclass for making a World Class Tanqueray No. Ten cocktail at home; design a Ketel One vodka cocktail that had a positive environmental impact and a sense of community at its core, and produce an original subterranean-inspired Don Julio serve. The week was rounded off with a special edition 'Malts' speed round challenge using The Singleton and Talisker, that not only tested the finalists' efficiency but also the quality and design of their cocktails.

Simon Earley, Global Head of Diageo World Class, said: "Our first-ever virtual World Class Global Final has been a huge success and has resulted in one the most innovative and creative competitions we have ever seen. The judges were blown away by James' creativity and originality, creating serves that were amazing to experience visually, virtually and in person. They are a fully deserving winner and I'm really excited to start working with them as a World Class ambassador in the year ahead."

