Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dates for Q2 2021 Operating Results Call and Q3 2021 Strategic Update Call

DALLAS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157854/e9fb81d4b6 and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access. Alternatively, participants may call 866.777.2509 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 412.317.5413.

The live webcast of the call and corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 877.344.7529 and use conference number 10157854. International callers should dial 412.317.0088 and enter the same conference number. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until October 20, 2021.

Q3 2021 Strategic Update

In addition, executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Bank’s go-forward strategy on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158442/eadac47ac0 and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access. Alternatively, participants may call 866.777.2509 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 412.317.5413.

The live webcast of the call and corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 877.344.7529 and use conference number 10158442. International callers should dial 412.317.0088 and enter the same conference number. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until January 19, 2022.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com




