CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today outlined how the proposed combination of CN and KCS will preserve and promote competition, growth and more choice for rail customers, port operators, employees, stakeholders and communities.

Delivering more choices to our rail customers: The combination allows shippers the ability to connect with other Class I carriers up and down the combined network so that a shipper can use the most efficient and lowest cost gateway and routing options available for a particular move. The combined network will connect with partner Class Is at numerous major gateways, providing unprecedented choice, resiliency and flexibility. More choice tilts negotiations in the customer’s favor. The proposed CN-KCS combination makes that possible.

Keeping gateways open on commercially reasonable terms: CN and KCS are committed to keeping CN and KCS major rail gateways open both physically and commercially. This means, for example, that agricultural customers, including farmer-owned co-operatives enjoying existing competitive joint line routings through gateways with CN or KCS and another carrier, will continue to have those routings available upon completion of the merger. Everyone benefits from this commitment. Customers will continue to enjoy the interline service they have today, along with new, enhanced rail-to-rail competition that the combination would make possible. And by creating more optionality through major gateways, we will offer customers a new ability to shop for the best price and service combination.

Using confidential, voluntary, binding arbitration to enforce the gateway commitment: CN and KCS will offer voluntary, confidential, binding arbitration to permit quick resolution of any commercial dispute over the gateway commitment with our customers.

Creating greater price transparency: We are talking with our customers about a binding merger commitment in which, upon request from a customer, a combined CN-KCS will offer a separate segment rate for the CN-KCS portion of a movement, in addition to a through rate for the entire movement. This commitment to price transparency will enhance competition throughout the rail industry. With more transparency, each carrier in a move will need to justify its price, escalation and service, which will foster greater rail-to-rail competition.