checkAd

Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 01:30  |   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2021 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

    Votes For % For   Votes
Withheld 		%
Withheld 		 
  Judith J. Athaide 60,460,888 97.80   1,359,616 2.20  
  John E. Billowits 61,784,341 99.94   36,163 0.06  
  Kenneth M. Dedeluk 58,010,421 93.84   3,810,083 6.16  
  Christopher L. Fong 59,571,359 96.36   2,249,145 3.64  
  Patrick R. Jamieson 55,692,601 90.09   6,127,903 9.91  
  Peter H. Kinash 56,637,444 91.62   5,183,060 8.38  
  Mark R. Miller 61,649,616 99.72   170,888 0.28  
  Ryan N. Schneider 60,614,233 98.05   1,206,271 1.95  
  John B. Zaozirny 56,841,303 91.95   4,979,201 8.05  

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG".

For further information, please contact:

Ryan N. Schneider
President & CEO
(403) 531-1300
ryan.schneider@cmgl.ca

or

Kelly Tomyn
Interim Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
kelly.tomyn@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Vista Gold Corp. Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $13.5 Million
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus