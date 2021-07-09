checkAd

Dynex Capital, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

09.07.2021   

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this report, the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Webcast Details

The live audio webcast will be accessible online at www.dynexcapital.com on the homepage under “Current Events.” An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

Conference Call Details

Those wishing to listen to the live conference call via telephone should dial in at least 10 minutes before the call begins at (833) 979-2856 and provide the ID 1492376.

About Dynex Capital, Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

