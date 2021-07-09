checkAd

ATHIRA PHARMA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 02:03  |  31   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 24, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ATHA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between September 18, 2020 through June 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant to the Company’s September 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Athira and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atha/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Court by August 24, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

Athira and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the initial public offering, violating federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2021, the Company disclosed that the Board of Directors had placed President and Chief Executive Officer Leen Kawas “on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research [Kawas] conducted while at Washington State University,” and that the Company’s COO had “assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the Company, effective immediately.” That same day, STAT News reported that the investigation of Kawas related to allegations that she altered images in four separate research papers as the lead author while she was a graduate student.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.09 per share, or nearly 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The cases, filed on the same day, are Wang v. Athira Pharma, Inc., 21-cv-00861, Jawandha v. Athira Pharma, Inc., 21-cv-00862 and Slyne v. Athira Pharma, Inc., 21-cv-00864.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Athira Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATHIRA PHARMA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 24, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Athira …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences
Elior Group Successfully Completes the Refinancing of Its Senior Debt, Thus Extending Its Maturity ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
02.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
29.06.21