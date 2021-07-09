checkAd

Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Shanghai, China, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$20.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for acquisitions of business entities and operations that are similar to the Company’s, general business operations, business fund for loan recommendation business, business fund for prepaid payment network services, and business fund for consumer loan repayment and collection management services.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as the representative of the underwriters for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as counsel to the Company, and Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as counsel to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File Number: 333-254558) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 8, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. by email at kmu@netw1.com, by calling +1 (800)-886-7007, or by standard mail to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241, Red Bank, NJ 07701. In addition, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

