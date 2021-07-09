checkAd

State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat Wave Set to Increase Energy Demand Across the West

With extreme temperatures forecast across much of California on Friday (July 9), the state’s grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity tomorrow afternoon and evening to help ease the strain on the grid during crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available.

The Flex Alert, called by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), was issued Thursday and will be in effect on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator is forecasting an higher electric load, and energy supply forecasted to be tighter than expected on Friday., primarily from heavy air-conditioning use due to the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings through the weekend for many regions within PG&E’s service territory. The grid operator’s statewide Flex Alert for Friday asks all Californians to work together and conserve.

The grid operator noted that when Flex Alerts were called in mid-June and during last summer’s regional heat wave in August and September, consumers answered the call and collectively made a significant reduction in their energy use. That allowed grid operators to avoid or limit possible rotating power outages that can become necessary when demand for electricity outstrips capacity.

Saving Energy at Home

Here are five ways Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can cut their power use and help keep the lights (and air conditioning) on for everyone:

  • Pre-cool your home or workspace. Lower your thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, raise your thermostat and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan.
  • Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.
  • When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.
  • Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.
  • Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs.
  • Charge your EVs outside peak hours. Along with using large appliances, remember to charge your electric vehicle in the morning or after 9 p.m.
  • Clear the area around your AC unit: Your air-conditioning unit will operate more efficiently if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner's outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Also, dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Saving Energy at Your Office or Business

