LG SIGNATURE Supports Worthy Cause With "STRONGER TOGETHER" Charity Auction

10-Day Online Event Highlights Partnership with Amundi Evian Championship and World's Top Golfers

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces the start of its 10-day online charity auction STRONGER TOGETHER to benefit Sur les bancs de l'école, a French organization that supports families of children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). The auction highlights LG SIGNATURE's partnership with the Amundi Evian Championship 2021, one of the most renowned major tournaments in women's golf played at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

In addition to benefiting a worthy cause, the auction will provide fans the opportunity to interact virtually with two of the biggest names in women's golf. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Sur les bancs de l'école, which was founded in 2008 and currently supports 200 families daily. The pandemic and studying at home affected autistic students especially hard and LG is proud to support the work of the organization as it helps affected families begin the long journey back to normal life.

Running until July 18 at 14:59 (GMT), the STRONGER TOGETHER charity auction will feature top female golfers Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun of South Korea, who LG has sponsored since 2020 and 2016, respectively. Golf fans can participate in the auction and bid on exclusive items, highlighted by the Amundi Evian Championship Package featuring LG SIGNATURE OLED R, the world's only rollable TV complete with custom engraving option and a fabric speaker covering available in four exclusive colors, and three tickets to the Pro-Am event during next year's the Amundi Evian Championship. LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar will also be auctioned off during the 10-day event.

Also available for bid are items donated by defending champion Ko who is donating her Epic Flash Driver used in 2020 after the pandemic hiatus while Park is donating autographed shirts and gloves. All auction items will be framed, authenticated and ready for winners to display as enviable additions to any golf aficionado's collection.

"Like the very best in women's golf, LG SIGNATURE products are known for delivering unparalleled performance," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "Run in partnership with the Amundi Evian Championship, the STRONGER TOGETHER charity auction will bring fans closer to some of the game's brightest stars but more importantly, help support the important work of Sur les bancs de l'école."

More information can be found at LG SIGNATURE.com and official Instagram and Facebook accounts.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

