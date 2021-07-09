checkAd

LOTZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 03:10  |  36   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-5906) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOTZ) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your CarLotz investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/carlotz-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 15, 2021, CarLotz announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. During a related conference call, the Company stated that gross profit and gross profit per unit (“GPU”) “were softer than . . . expected” due to “the surge in inventory during the quarter and the resulting lower retail unit profitability.” CarLotz also reported that the additional inventory “created a logjam that resulted in slower processing and higher days to sell.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.79, or 8.5%, to close at $8.45 per share on March 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline over the next two consecutive trading sessions by $0.62, or 7.3%, to close at $7.83 per share on March 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 10, 2021, after the market closed, CarLotz announced its first quarter 2021 financial results revealing that gross profit per unit fell below expectations. In particular, the Company had expected retail GPU between $1,300 and $1,500, but reported $1,182.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.94, or 14%, to close at $5.57 per share on May 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline $0.45, or 8%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Seite 1 von 2
CarLotz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LOTZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-5906) on behalf of persons …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences
Elior Group Successfully Completes the Refinancing of Its Senior Debt, Thus Extending Its Maturity ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21