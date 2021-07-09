checkAd

BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has conditionally approved KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) for injection in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. KYPROLIS is licensed to BeiGene in China under a strategic collaboration with Amgen. This is the first approval for KYPROLIS in China.

“Multiple myeloma is an incurable and highly recurrent hematological malignancy. Unfortunately, the clinical needs of patients in China with this disease have yet to be fully satisfied,” commented Xiaobin Wu, Ph.D., President, Chief Operating Officer, and General Manager of China at BeiGene. “The approval of KYPROLIS provides us with an important opportunity to offer adult patients in China with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma a proteasome inhibitor with high selectivity and irreversibility as a treatment option for their disease. With a commercial organization of more than 2,200 people in China we are excited to add KYPROLIS to our product portfolio, which now includes eight approved cancer treatments.”

The conditional approval of KYPROLIS was based on results from the Phase 3 trial (NCT03029234) in China evaluating the efficacy and safety of KYPROLIS plus dexamethasone in 123 patients with R/R multiple myeloma. Results of the trial showed that the efficacy in Chinese patients who had received a median of four prior lines of therapy were generally consistent with that seen in the global studies. The overall response rate, the primary endpoint, was 35.8% (95% CI: 27.3, 44.9). The median progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by Independent Review Committee (IRC) was 5.6 months (95% CI: 4.6, 6.5). The safety profile observed for Chinese patients in this study was consistent with that observed in the global studies evaluating KYPROLIS in R/R multiple myeloma. In global studies, the most common adverse reactions in the combination therapy trials were anemia, diarrhea, fatigue, hypertension, pyrexia, upper respiratory tract infection, thrombocytopenia, cough, dyspnea, and insomnia. No new safety risks were identified based on analyses of adverse events in Chinese patients. Full approval is subject to results of a confirmatory trial.

