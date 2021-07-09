Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel expands its perishables network with the acquisition of Salmosped in Norway.Salmosped specialises in salmon and seafood logisticsCompany says acquisition fosters the global presence in the salmon and seafood marketSalmosped …
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel expands its perishables network with the acquisition of Salmosped in Norway.
- Salmosped specialises in salmon and seafood logistics
- Company says acquisition fosters the global presence in the salmon and seafood market
- Salmosped generated turnover of CHF 118 million in 2020 and handled approximately 63,000 tonnes of goods
