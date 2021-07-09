Implenia wins large tunnelling project in France: Lot 3 of the Lyon-Turin base tunnel

Dietlikon, 9 July 2021 - TELT (Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin), the Franco-Italian company responsible for the construction and management of the cross-border section of the new Lyon-Turin rail link, assigned Lot 3 of the 57.5 km long Mont-Cenis base tunnel to a Joint Venture led by Implenia (34%) in partnership with NGE (25%), Itinera (25%) and Rizzani de Eccher (16%). The section runs from the Villard-Clément portal and is about 4 km long. The work includes the transfer of the existing structures (cut-and-cover at Saint-Julien-Montdenis and the associated structures) and the construction of the future structures of the base tunnel. Project duration will be around 4.5 years.



The project is characterised by its complexity, requiring a lot of experience and skills in various civil engineering and tunnelling techniques. The Joint Venture led by Implenia won based on technical optimizations they contributed during the tender phase. They ranked highest in the rating concerning the technical solution, which over-compensated the fact that they were not the cheapest bidder. The legally binding award of the contract is subject to a 10-day appeal period and the white listing procedure.



'Implenia is proud to be designing and building such an important part of Europe's future railway network,' says Erwin Scherer, Global Head Tunnelling at Implenia. 'In a project like this we can really demonstrate our great experience in all areas of major infrastructure projects. The assignment also fits well with our strategy of planning and building large and complex tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in various markets.'

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3