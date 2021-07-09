checkAd

EQS-News Baloise crash test: when electric bikes are spotted too late

Baloise crash test: when electric bikes are spotted too late

Basel, 9 July 2021. Bicycles fitted with an electric motor have become increasingly popular in recent years, and the coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand even more. Firstly, electric bikes offer a practical alternative to public transport. Secondly, Switzerland has seen a significant change in how people spend their leisure time and holidays: The Swiss have fallen back in love with spending time in the great outdoors. But how safe are electric bikes, and what might happen in the event of an accident? Baloise teamed up with Dynamic Test Center AG, the Basel traffic police, the Working Group on Accident Mechanics (AGU Zurich), Mercedes-Benz Trucks Schweiz AG and the Bike Factory to carry out a number of tests.

'There are more and more electric bikes on our roads. Today, we would like to recreate various situations in order to raise awareness about electric bikes among road users,' explains Daniel Junker, Head of Vehicle Experts at Baloise.

The first crash test recreates a collision between a car and an electric bike at a branch in the road. The car and the electric bike approach each other at a very tight angle. The driver is unable to see the cyclist or has only a very restricted view. Afterwards, Rolf Thommen, who heads up the Basel traffic police, analyses the scene of the accident: 'In a scenario such as this, it is very difficult for the driver of the car to take the correct action as the restricted visibility means that they do not spot the cyclist in time and probably misjudge the bike's speed.'

Practical tests have been conducted that show how difficult it is to estimate the speed at which an electric bike is travelling. 'An initial, quick glance often does not reveal that the bike is electric. Based on our past experience, we tend to assume that it is moving at the pace of a traditional bike and are then surprised at how soon it reaches us,' says Marius Bloch from Dynamic Test Center AG.

