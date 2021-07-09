checkAd

PlanetArt Acquires Assets of Award-winning Personalized Children’s Book Publisher, I See Me!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

Regulatory News:

PlanetArt, the personalized e-commerce division of Claranova (Paris:CLA), announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Minneapolis-based I See Me! from the McEvoy Group in a move that signals the company’s deepening commitment to custom children’s products.

I See Me! publishes more than 60 personalized children’s books, as well as other products for children, each of which can be customized via its website with information such as a child’s name and birthday. The result is a finished product that builds both learning and confidence, consistent with the company’s mission to bring smiles to customers’ faces by making each person feel special in their own way.

“I See Me! is, quite simply, the best in its class,” said Todd Helfstein, PlanetArt’s president. “There are a number of companies in the personalized children’s books space but no other with the quality and innovative product development for which I See Me! has become renowned. These are not just books that lay down black ink on uninspired backgrounds.” Citing an example of the company’s personalization technology, Helfstein continued, “I See Me! books are beautifully illustrated and richly customized with children’s names spelled out in the stars or with letters on flags carried by just the right number of mice.”

Customers can also select from options for skin tone and hairstyle so that the main character of a book more closely resembles their child.

Of note, I See Me! has won more than a dozen awards, including the Family Choice award and Mom’s Choice award, and the product line has included a New York Times bestseller.

PlanetArt, operator of such brands as Personal Creations, FreePrints, Simply to Impress and CafePress, saw what they determined to be unrivaled technology features in I See Me! products, as well as an obvious cultural connection.

Maia Haag, I See Me!’s co-founder and president, noted, “It’s really a wonderful fit. Apart from the obvious synergies and the years-long partnership I See Me! has had with Personal Creations, our missions align perfectly. Both companies are committed to the positive emotions evoked by truly innovative personalized products.”

I See Me! produces a number of other unique custom products for children, including coloring books, puzzles, games, growth charts and board books for infants and toddlers, and PlanetArt foresees tremendous synergies, including the opportunity to leverage its broader product catalog to create new customizable products for I See Me! customers.

Seite 1 von 2
Claranova Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PlanetArt Acquires Assets of Award-winning Personalized Children’s Book Publisher, I See Me! Regulatory News: PlanetArt, the personalized e-commerce division of Claranova (Paris:CLA), announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Minneapolis-based I See Me! from the McEvoy Group in a move that signals the company’s deepening …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat ...
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane With Salty’s Embedded Insurance
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21