Beter Bed Holding successfully completes divestment of Swedish activities

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – announced today that it has successfully completed the sale of its Swedish business Sängjätten to Sengespecialisten, a Danish subsidiary of the Lars Larsen Group. The business will be operated through a Swedish entity. The completed divestment is an important step in the implementation of the new strategic direction for focused and accelerated growth.

Following the agreement reached on 28 May 2021, Lars Larsen Group has concluded its due diligence and all approvals have been obtained. The transaction is completed with economic effect per 30 June 2021. It has been agreed between parties that no financial details will be published.

John Kruijssen, CEO of BBH: We are pleased that our Swedish operation continues their journey as part of Lars Larsen Group. Over the past 18 months, Sängjätten has worked hard on its new positioning and has realised solid results. We believe it is in good shape to prosper under the new ultimate ownership of Lars Larsen, and makes a great fit with their Danish subsidiary.

At the same time, the divestment allows BBH to further intensify the focus on its core businesses while we continue to grow our revenues and profitability. It brings focus to the Group, allowing us to invest in becoming a customer centric, digital first provider of high-quality sleep leveraging the existing and developing trends shaping the industry.

 

About Beter Bed Holding
Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy.

In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over
€ 220 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary Bedmatch tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma and the KNVB.

 

