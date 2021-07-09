checkAd

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez
as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales

Geneva, Switzerland July 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has appointed Cesar Martin-Perez as its Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Martin-Perez was most recently the Company’s Senior VP for EMEA Sales and replaces Ben Stump who recently left WISeKey after successfully integrating the WISeKey and arago sales teams.

In his new role, Mr. Martin-Perez will be focused on developing and delivering WISeKey’s innovative secure point-to-point IoT solutions - secure semiconductors, secure digital identities, AI automation solutions and value-added applications, designed to further accelerate WISeKey’s global expansion and revenue growth.   

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO noted, “As a member of our team, Cesar has proven to be an accomplished leader. His tremendous experience in selling complex solutions to global IoT markets (Europe, North America, Middle East, Japan, and China) will tremendously benefit the group and assist our team to build upon WISeKey’s solid foundation, strengthen and expand geographic footprint, grow revenues, and improve profitability. Cesar is the ideal person to lead our sales organization as Chief Revenue Officer, thanks to his decades of experience leading sales teams in the semiconductor industry and microprocessor intellectual property licensing industry as well as his deep familiarity with the EMAE and Asia-Pacific region, including language skills. We are delighted to have Cesar join our leadership team.”

Mr. Martin-Perez, an electronics engineer, has an extensive experience in Semiconductor sales and business development in the high-tech industry. During his career, he focused on developing total system solutions for fast growing markets such as medical, industrial, smart home/building, aerospace/defense, and smart cities with a key focus on IoT.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

