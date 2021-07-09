Panevezio statybos trestas AB has concluded a transaction with the real estate developer Galio Group for construction of the residential estate reVINGIS at Gelezinio Vilko Str. 2, Vilnius. The total value of the contract exceeds 16 mln. Euros (incl. VAT). The construction activities of the real estate are planned to be started after the construction permit is received, some time before the end of 2021, and their completion is scheduled for the second half of 2023. The overall area of the residential estate will be nearly 15 thousand square meters. The residential estate designed by Aketuri architektai and Viltekta, will have 146 apartments, 7 premises of different type. There will be an underground floor under the residential estate for the car park, electric car charging stations, bicycle storages and technical rooms.

PST has signed a more than 16 mln. Eur contract for construction of a residential estate in Vilnius

Panevezio statybos trestas AB has concluded a transaction with the real estate developer Galio Group for construction of the residential estate reVINGIS at Gelezinio Vilko Str. 2, Vilnius. The total value of the contract exceeds 16 mln. Euros (incl. …



