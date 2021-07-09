checkAd

Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension from Equinor for USD 10.5 Million

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures extended well intervention scope for low-emission rig Maersk Intrepid at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway.Maersk Drilling says value of the contract extension is approximately USD 10.5 millionThe added well …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures extended well intervention scope for low-emission rig Maersk Intrepid at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway.
  • Maersk Drilling says value of the contract extension is approximately USD 10.5 million
  • The added well intervention scope has a firm duration of 31 days, which means that the rig is now contracted until February 2022 with Equinor Energy AS
