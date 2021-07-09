Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension from Equinor for USD 10.5 Million
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures extended well intervention scope for low-emission rig Maersk Intrepid at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway.
- Maersk Drilling says value of the contract extension is approximately USD 10.5 million
- The added well intervention scope has a firm duration of 31 days, which means that the rig is now contracted until February 2022 with Equinor Energy AS
