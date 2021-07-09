Terms of the stabilization transactions and the over-allotment option

Paris, July 9, 2021 – Aramis Group, has received notification that Morgan Stanley Europe SE, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Aramis Group on Euronext Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the following securities:

Issuer: Aramis Group Titles: Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.02 euros (ISIN FR0014003U94) Offering Size: 16,869,565 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: 23 euros per ordinary share Market: Euronext Paris Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE

The stabilization period that began on 17 June 2021 (following the publication of the results of the offering by Aramis Group) ended on 8 July 2021.

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Aramis Group, on the basis of the information disclosed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Morgan Stanley Europe SE as stabilization agent.

Details of transactions executed during the whole stabilisation period to be set out in the table below

Execution Date Intermediary Buy/ Sell / Transfer Number of shares Average transaction price (euros) Lowest price / Highest price (euros) Aggregate amount (euros) Market 18 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,782,083 22.8837 22.0000/23.0000 40,780,702.90 Euronext Paris 21 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 153,775 22.6067 22.5000/22.9000 3,476,346.40 Euronext Paris 22 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 138,353 21.9371 23.0000 / 21.5000 3,035,063.65 Euronext Paris 23 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 77,357 21.6076 22.0000 / 21.5000 1,671,497.90 EURONEXT PARIS 23 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 389 21.6414 21.7500 / 21.5750 8,418.52 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 24 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 37,424 21.6400 21.7500 / 21.6000 809,853.85 EURONEXT PARIS 24 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 9,464 21.6500 21.6500 / 21.6500 204,895.60 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 25 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 49,000 21.8140 21.9500 / 21.6000 1,068,885.85 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 25 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,611 21.8785 21.9500 / 21.8500 35,246.20 MORGAN STANLEY – Systematic Internaliser (MESI) 25 june Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 838 21.7686 21.9604 / 21.5895 18,242.06 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 28 June Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 22,151 22.0216 22.4000 / 21.7500 487,800.55 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 28 June Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,100 21.9135 22.0000 / 21.8000 24,104.80 MORGAN STANLEY – Systematic Internaliser (MESI) 28 June Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 75 21.7686 21.7686 / 21.7686 1,632.65 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 29 June Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 22,885 21.7490 22.0000 / 21.7000 497,727.00 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 29 June Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 10,000 21.8547 22.0000 / 21.6750 218,547.28 MORGAN STANLEY – Systematic Internaliser (MESI) 29 June Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 331 21.7911 21.8315 / 21.7146 7,212.87 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 30-Jun-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 8,155 21.7465 21.8500 / 21.5500 177,342.40 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 30-Jun-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,919 21.5000 21.5000 / 21.5000 41,258.50 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI) 30-Jun-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 298 21.5798 21.7000 / 21.5611 6,430.79 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 01-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 35,145 21.3494 21.8000 / 21.1000 750,323.10 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 01-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 2,543 21.3263 21.5325/ 21.2000 54,232.73 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (MSIP) 01-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 7,020 21.2500 21.2500 / 21.2500 149,175.00 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI) 01-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 294 21.6000 21.8500 / 21.3500 6,350.40 CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX) 02-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 24,927 21.3252 21.6000 / 21.0500 531,574.10 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 02-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 910 21.2143 21.2500/ 21.0881 19,305.00 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (MSIP) 02-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,024 21.1661 21.2500 / 21.1000 21,674.10 CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX) 02-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 466 21.2729 21.5000 / 21.0500 9,913.19 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 02-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 4,968 21.1500 21.1500 / 21.1500 105,073.20 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI) 05-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 24,650 21.0639 21.3500 / 20.8500 519,225.50 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 05-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,170 21.0514 21.3500/ 20.9000 24,630.10 CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX) 05-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 5,360 20.9000 20.9000 / 20.9000 112,024.00 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI) 05-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,450 20.9347 21.0750 / 20.8750 30,355.33 CBOE Europe - DXE Dark Order Book (NL) (CEUD) 06-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 33,981 20.7800 21.0000 / 20.6500 706,126.40 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 06-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 2,129 20.7560 21.0000/ 20.6500 44,189.60 CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX) 06-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 621 21.0250 21.0250 / 21.0250 13,056.54 CBOE Europe - DXE Dark Order Book (NL) (CEUD) 07-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 45,031 20.5200 20.7500 / 20.1500 924,037.75 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR) 07-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 1,027 20.3484 20.7000 / 20.1500 20,897.80 CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX) 07-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 23 20.6750 20.6750 / 20.6750 475.53 CBOE Europe - DXE Dark Order Book (NL) (CEUD) 07-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 44 20.6509 20.6509 / 20.6509 908.64 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU) 08-Jul-21 Morgan Stanley Europe SE Buy 20,443 20.0552 20.6000 / 19.6000 409,987.80 EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)

In addition, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, acting on its own and on behalf of the Managers, has informed Aramis Group that the over-allotment option will not be exercised.

As a result, Aramis Group’s share capital and voting rights split set out in the press release announcing the results of its initial public offering, published on 17 June 2021, remains unchanged.

This press release is issued also on behalf of Morgan Stanley Europe SE pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. Including CarSupermarket contribution, in 2020, Aramis Group had pro forma revenues of c.€1.1 billion, sold 66,000 vehicles B2C, and had 1,400 employees, 60 customer centres and 3 industrial refurbishing sites. The Group's websites recorded an average of 6.7 million monthly visits in Q2 FY2021

