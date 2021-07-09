Tryg A/S – Interim report Q2 and H1 2021
Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 and H1 2021.
Premium growth of 4.7% in Q2, primarily driven by positive developments in the Private and Commercial segments. Technical result of DKK 1,144m (DKK 1,063m), supported by the continued positive developments in the core business and delivery of the Alka synergies. The underlying claims ratio improved by 0.8% for the Group, while it was flat for the Private segment, both figures exclude the impact of COVID-19.
Tryg's stand-alone investment result for Q2 was DKK 253m (DKK 541m), driven primarily by positive financial markets providing support to especially Tryg’s equity, property and credit portfolios.
As disclosed on 5 July, Tryg has increased its stand-alone technical result guidance from DKK 3.3-3.7bn to 3.5-3.8bn following a positive H1 financial performance.
RSA transaction impacting the result for the current quarter significantly
Tryg’s key focus remains on its stand-alone financial performance but the current quarter includes items related to the RSA Scandinavia acquisition which are noteworthy. Tables summarising the main components of Tryg’s Q2 P&L, including the RSA acquisition currency hedge and RSA contribution, is shown below.
|Tryg stand-alone financial result (1)
|DKKm
|Q2 2021
|H1 2021
|Technical result
|1,144
|1,895
|Investment result (excluding currency hedge and RSA contribution)
|253
|440
|Pre-tax (excluding currency hedge and RSA contribution)
|1,284
|2,150
|RSA related currency hedge and one month RSA contribution1 (2)
|DKKm
|Q2 2021
|H1 2021
|RSA Currency hedge (non-tax deductible)
|-1,191
|-1,035
|RSA contribution for June (net profit after tax)
|181
|181
|Tryg as reported (1 + 2)
|DKKm
|Q2 2021
|H1 2021
|Technical result
|1,144
|1,895
|Investment result
|-757
|-414
|Pre-tax
|274
|1,296
The investment result as reported for Q2, including the RSA related currency hedge and the relevant RSA contribution for June, was DKK -757m (DKK 541m).
