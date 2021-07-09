Tryg A/S – Interim report Q2 and H1 2021

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 and H1 2021.

Premium growth of 4.7% in Q2, primarily driven by positive developments in the Private and Commercial segments. Technical result of DKK 1,144m (DKK 1,063m), supported by the continued positive developments in the core business and delivery of the Alka synergies. The underlying claims ratio improved by 0.8% for the Group, while it was flat for the Private segment, both figures exclude the impact of COVID-19.

Tryg's stand-alone investment result for Q2 was DKK 253m (DKK 541m), driven primarily by positive financial markets providing support to especially Tryg’s equity, property and credit portfolios.