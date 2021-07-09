checkAd

Tryg A/S – Interim report Q2 and H1 2021

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 and H1 2021.

Premium growth of 4.7% in Q2, primarily driven by positive developments in the Private and Commercial segments. Technical result of DKK 1,144m (DKK 1,063m), supported by the continued positive developments in the core business and delivery of the Alka synergies. The underlying claims ratio improved by 0.8% for the Group, while it was flat for the Private segment, both figures exclude the impact of COVID-19.

Tryg's stand-alone investment result for Q2 was DKK 253m (DKK 541m), driven primarily by positive financial markets providing support to especially Tryg’s equity, property and credit portfolios.

As disclosed on 5 July, Tryg has increased its stand-alone technical result guidance from DKK 3.3-3.7bn to 3.5-3.8bn following a positive H1 financial performance.


RSA transaction impacting the result for the current quarter significantly

Tryg’s key focus remains on its stand-alone financial performance but the current quarter includes items related to the RSA Scandinavia acquisition which are noteworthy. Tables summarising the main components of Tryg’s Q2 P&L, including the RSA acquisition currency hedge and RSA contribution, is shown below.

Tryg stand-alone financial result (1)
DKKm Q2 2021 H1 2021
Technical result 1,144 1,895
Investment result (excluding currency hedge and RSA contribution) 253 440
Pre-tax (excluding currency hedge and RSA contribution) 1,284 2,150


RSA related currency hedge and one month RSA contribution1 (2)
DKKm Q2 2021 H1 2021
RSA Currency hedge (non-tax deductible) -1,191 -1,035
RSA contribution for June (net profit after tax) 181 181


Tryg as reported (1 + 2)
DKKm Q2 2021 H1 2021
Technical result 1,144 1,895
Investment result -757 -414
Pre-tax 274 1,296

The investment result as reported for Q2, including the RSA related currency hedge and the relevant RSA contribution for June, was DKK -757m (DKK 541m).

